Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' gets OTT release date
Vijay Deverakonda's latest Telugu spy thriller, Kingdom, just hit theaters on July 31, 2025, and is already set for a Netflix release.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film follows Constable Surya as he goes undercover in Sri Lanka during his brother's political troubles.
Cast and crew of 'Kingdom'
The movie features a solid cast with Ayyappa P Sharma and Goparaju Ramana, and it's actually the first part of a planned series.
While reviews were mixed on the story, people appreciated its fresh cinematic style.
Kingdom pulled in over ₹15cr on opening day and, with no big rivals until Coolie or War 2 drop, it looks set to keep up its momentum both in theaters and online.