Next Article
'Saiyaara' duo Panday, Padda become internet sensations
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become overnight internet sensations after starring in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.
The film has already pulled in ₹278.5 crore in India within two weeks, breaking records for Hindi romance movies.
Their fresh performances are getting a lot of love and helped Saiyaara beat out other big releases like Sky Force and Raid 2.
From 0 to millions in weeks
Thanks to the film's buzz, Panday now has over 2 million Instagram followers and Padda has crossed 2.2 million—huge jumps since their debut.
Before this, Panday was working behind the scenes as an assistant director, while Padda appeared in Salaam Venky and Prime Video's Big Girls Don't Cry.
Saiyaara is quickly becoming a major milestone for both their careers.