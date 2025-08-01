'Kapil Sharma Show': Rajiv Thakur jokes about being removed
Rajiv Thakur, well-known comedian and actor, has been noticeably absent from the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Addressing the rumors with a bit of humor, he said, "No one takes such a long break from a big show, obviously, you must have been removed."
Thakur reveals why he's not on the show
Thakur explained that his absence is mostly due to scheduling clashes and other commitments.
With Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and several guest stars already filling up the 55-minute show, there just isn't much space left for him this season.
The new season kicked off in June 2023 with its usual star-studded lineup.
Meanwhile, Thakur is busy with his stand-up tour
While he's not on the show right now, Thakur is keeping busy with his stand-up tour "Gen Z Aur 90s Waale."
The tour started August 8, 2023, in Gurgaon and will hit Delhi next before wrapping up in Kanpur at the end of September.