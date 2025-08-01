'Kapil Sharma Show': Rajiv Thakur jokes about being removed

Thakur reveals why he's not on the show

Thakur explained that his absence is mostly due to scheduling clashes and other commitments.

With Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and several guest stars already filling up the 55-minute show, there just isn't much space left for him this season.

The new season kicked off in June 2023 with its usual star-studded lineup.