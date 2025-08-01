Next Article
'Housefull 5' out now: Kumar-Deshmukh announce release with funny reel
Housefull 5, the latest chapter in the hit comedy series, just dropped on Prime Video.
Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh announced the release with a playful Instagram reel.
This time, the story kicks off on a fancy cruise ship after a billionaire's unexpected death leaves everyone guessing who the real heir, Jolly, actually is.
Cast and crew of 'Housefull 5'
Things get wild as Kumar, Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan all pretend to be Jolly, setting off a string of funny mix-ups.
The cast also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and written by Farhad Samji, Housefull 5 keeps up the franchise's signature goofy energy.