'Housefull 5' out now: Kumar-Deshmukh announce release with funny reel Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Housefull 5, the latest chapter in the hit comedy series, just dropped on Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh announced the release with a playful Instagram reel.

This time, the story kicks off on a fancy cruise ship after a billionaire's unexpected death leaves everyone guessing who the real heir, Jolly, actually is.