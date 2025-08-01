Aamir Khan's ₹100 YouTube release: Is this future of cinema?

Aamir Khan is shaking things up by releasing his new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, as a pay-per-view on YouTube for ₹100. After its theater debut, this move is all about making movies easier on your wallet and way more accessible.

Khan's ticket price flashback Khan's worried that movie tickets have gotten out of hand—he remembers when they were just ₹10 and families from every background could fill theaters.

Now, he says, "theaters are no longer a mass medium, it's become an upper-class medium," and that doesn't sit right with him.

The YouTube gamble With multiplex prices often over ₹500, many people skip theaters or turn to pirated versions.

By bringing his film to YouTube (where nearly half a billion Indians can tune in), Khan hopes to make cinema feel welcoming again—without ditching the big screen experience for those who want it.