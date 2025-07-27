Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer out now
The trailer for Kingdom is finally here, giving us a first look at Vijay Deverakonda as Surya, a spy on a risky undercover mission.
Expect intense action scenes, dramatic prison moments, and some real emotional stakes as Surya fights his way through tough challenges.
The trailer launch in Tirupati has already sparked major buzz.
'Kingdom' cast and crew
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom also features Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. The film is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' to release on July 31
Kingdom hits theaters worldwide on July 31. The Hindi version (Saamrajya) gets a special touch with Ranbir Kapoor's voice-over, while Jr NTR and Suriya narrate the Telugu and Tamil trailers.
With millions already checking out the teaser, this one's shaping up to be a must-watch for action fans everywhere.