Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer out now Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

The trailer for Kingdom is finally here, giving us a first look at Vijay Deverakonda as Surya, a spy on a risky undercover mission.

Expect intense action scenes, dramatic prison moments, and some real emotional stakes as Surya fights his way through tough challenges.

The trailer launch in Tirupati has already sparked major buzz.