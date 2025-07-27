'Dhadak 2': Siddhant, Triptii play with a dog on set Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

A sweet behind-the-scenes video from Dhadak 2 is making the rounds, showing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri goofing around with a dog on set.

Fans can't get enough of their playful vibe, flooding the post with heart emojis.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit drops in theaters on August 1.