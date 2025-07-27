Next Article
'Dhadak 2': Siddhant, Triptii play with a dog on set
A sweet behind-the-scenes video from Dhadak 2 is making the rounds, showing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri goofing around with a dog on set.
Fans can't get enough of their playful vibe, flooding the post with heart emojis.
The much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit drops in theaters on August 1.
'Dhadak 2' vs 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Dhadak 2 lands the same day as Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2, setting up a major movie showdown.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 dives into caste and social boundaries through Nilesh (Chaturvedi) and Vidhi's (Dimri) love story.
After this film, Dimri teams up with Prabhas in Spirit—so she's definitely one to watch!