'Athadu' re-release sparks sequel buzz, 8K remaster excites fans
Mahesh Babu's fan-favorite film Athadu is hitting theaters again on August 9, 2025—right on his birthday.
First released in 2005, the movie grew into a cult classic thanks to TV and streaming, even though it was only an average performer at the box office.
For this special event, producer Murali Mohan says the film has been remastered in crisp 8K.
Will there be an 'Athadu' sequel?
The announcement has fans buzzing about a possible sequel, with Mohan hinting that any follow-up would star Mahesh Babu himself.
Athadu is loved for its sharp storytelling, Mani Sharma's music, and hilarious Brahmanandam scenes. The re-release has already sparked a ticket rush—proof that its legacy still hits home for Telugu cinema lovers.
Plus, it was a big career moment for director Trivikram Srinivas and actress Trisha Krishnan.