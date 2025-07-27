'Athadu' re-release sparks sequel buzz, 8K remaster excites fans Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Mahesh Babu's fan-favorite film Athadu is hitting theaters again on August 9, 2025—right on his birthday.

First released in 2005, the movie grew into a cult classic thanks to TV and streaming, even though it was only an average performer at the box office.

For this special event, producer Murali Mohan says the film has been remastered in crisp 8K.