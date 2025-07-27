'Saiyaara' actress Aneet Padda goes viral for singing title track Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Aneet Padda, who recently starred in "Saiyaara," is getting a lot of love online—not just for her acting but for her singing too.

A behind-the-scenes clip shared by co-star Ishitaa Thakur shows Aneet effortlessly singing the film's title track, and fans are genuinely impressed by how soulful and natural she sounds.