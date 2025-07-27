Next Article
'Saiyaara' actress Aneet Padda goes viral for singing title track
Aneet Padda, who recently starred in "Saiyaara," is getting a lot of love online—not just for her acting but for her singing too.
A behind-the-scenes clip shared by co-star Ishitaa Thakur shows Aneet effortlessly singing the film's title track, and fans are genuinely impressed by how soulful and natural she sounds.
Will Aneet take up more musical projects?
Padda started out in "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Salaam Venky," but "Saiyaara" (released July 18, 2025) has really put her in the spotlight as Vaani Batra, a young journalist opposite Ahaan Panday.
After this viral video, fans are buzzing about whether she'll mix music into future projects—her versatility is definitely turning heads.