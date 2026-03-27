Vijay files complaint against DMK member Ponraj
Entertainment
Vijay, who leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has filed a police complaint against V Ponraj for allegedly making disrespectful comments about women who support his party.
Vijay didn't just call out Ponraj; he also criticized the ruling DMK for not stepping in, saying this kind of talk shouldn't be ignored.
TVK leaders on the issue
Vijay and senior TVK members took action after Ponraj's recent interview, where his remarks were seen as insulting to women.
Vijay said women deserve pride and respect, and TVK leader Sengottaiyan added that standing up like this was necessary to protect their dignity in Tamil Nadu.