Vijay files complaint against DMK member Ponraj Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Vijay, who leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has filed a police complaint against V Ponraj for allegedly making disrespectful comments about women who support his party.

Vijay didn't just call out Ponraj; he also criticized the ruling DMK for not stepping in, saying this kind of talk shouldn't be ignored.