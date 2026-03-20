Vijay-Rashmika invite fan to their home after she asks this

The fan's video and the couple's response

The fan's video showed her feeling left out, especially after seeing laddoos and food being shared at the wedding. She asked, "Manam kuda fans ee kada? (Am I not a fan too?)"

Vijay called her video "Sooo cuteeee." and invited her to lunch and asked her to tell them her favorite food and sweets so it could be prepared.

Rashmika promised a surprise, and they delivered: during the visit, Vijay lifted the fan up while Rashmika loaded her plate with sweets and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

The moment was all about warmth, making everyone watching feel included.