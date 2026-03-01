Newlyweds Rashmika-Vijay announce nationwide sweet distribution, 'annadanam' at temples

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda , who tied the knot earlier this week, have announced their plans to celebrate their wedding by distributing sweets across India and organizing Annadanam at temples. The couple will be sending trucks filled with "love and sweets" to major cities on March 1. In a heartfelt joint statement posted on social media, they expressed gratitude for the love they've received over the years.

Statement 'You have always been a part of our journeys' The statement read, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love." "And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food." "So on March 1st, we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you."

Statement 'Annadanam' in multiple temples The couple further added, "And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings." The sweet distribution will see trucks delivering mithai to major cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. The scale of the operation is notable as it ensures that many communities are reached.

