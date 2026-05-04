'Today he's going to be Chief Minister': Vijay's father beams

Actor Vijay 's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) , is leading in 110 out of 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu . His father-filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar spoke to ANI about his son's impressive electoral debut. He said, "In the last 30 years, he had something in his mind, that he has to do something for Tamil Nadu, slowly he has developed. Today he is going to be Chief Minister."

Family pride 'Tamil people loved him, not only as a leader' Chandrasekhar further added, "Tamil people loved him, not only as a leader. Every lady treats him like his own son, people treat him like their own brother. Sixty-year-olds consider him a grandson, he has developed that relationship with the public." "Everyone calls him Anna. Anna means brother. Old ladies, they consider him as his own son. Some 60-year-old ladies they are considered him as their grandson (sic)." "He has developed that relationship between the public and him."

Family celebration Family was seen celebrating the party's success Vijay's family was seen celebrating the party's success with joy. They were spotted dancing and singing the song Whistle Podu from his film The Greatest of All Time. Chandrasekhar further added, "Definitely, he will do a big change in Tamil Nadu." "In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

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