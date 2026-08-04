Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' crosses ₹300cr globally in just 12 days

With this milestone, Jana Nayagan has comfortably surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross of Vijay and Atlee's Theri. It has also pushed Thuppakki out of Vijay's top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide.

The film has additionally overtaken Bigil to become the fourth highest-grossing film of Vijay's career.

Among all the regions, his home state of Tamil Nadu has contributed the largest share of the film's box office collections.

With ₹92cr gross from overseas, its total global gross stands at ₹301.35cr.