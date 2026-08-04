Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' crosses ₹300cr globally in just 12 days
What's the story
The political action drama Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has crossed the ₹300cr mark worldwide. The film has been performing steadily in its second week despite a usual weekday drop in collections. On Day 12 (Monday) of its release, it earned an estimated ₹3.85cr net in India across 3,943 shows, taking the total India net collection to ₹179.45cr and India gross to ₹209.35cr.
Record-breaking performance
'Jana Nayagan' surpasses 'Theri's lifetime gross collection
With this milestone, Jana Nayagan has comfortably surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross of Vijay and Atlee's Theri. It has also pushed Thuppakki out of Vijay's top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide.
The film has additionally overtaken Bigil to become the fourth highest-grossing film of Vijay's career.
Among all the regions, his home state of Tamil Nadu has contributed the largest share of the film's box office collections.
With ₹92cr gross from overseas, its total global gross stands at ₹301.35cr.
Film's success
Film in numbers
On Monday, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy of 28.24%. Evening shows registered the highest occupancy at 37.69%, followed by afternoon shows at 29.15%. Night shows recorded 26.46% occupancy, while morning shows stood at 18.77%.
The Tamil version continued to dominate, collecting ₹3.6cr from 2,333 shows across India. The Hindi dubbed version earned ₹20L across 1,492 shows, while the Telugu version collected ₹5L from just 118 shows despite no major releases in Telugu cinema during its run.
Unreleased footage
Meanwhile, director Vinoth confirmed that there are deleted scenes
During the film's event in Chennai, director H Vinoth revealed that Jana Nayagan originally had additional footage before its final cut.
The filmmaker confirmed that six deleted scenes featuring Vijay are currently being edited for release.
Vinoth said the unseen footage includes two comedy scenes, two action sequences, and two emotional moments that were removed from the theatrical version to keep the runtime in check.
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Vinoth, Jana Nayagan tells the story of Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji. He wants her to become braver and encourages her to join forces.
The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Vijay's final film.
It is an inspired remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.