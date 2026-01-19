Vijay Sethupathi leads India's 1st silent film, 'Gandhi Talks'
The teaser for "Gandhi Talks," a rare silent film, just dropped. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and featuring music by A.R. Rahman, the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi as Mahadev, an unemployed grad.
The teaser grabs attention with visuals of Gandhi on currency notes—hinting at a clash between old-school values and today's obsession with money.
Storytelling without words
Instead of dialogue, the cast—including Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari—relies on pure expression and emotion to tell the story.
Director Belekar shared, "we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form pure performance and emotion," which feels pretty bold in today's world of nonstop chatter.
Release date and what to expect
Produced by Zee Studios and others, "Gandhi Talks" was exhibited at India's International Film Festival in Goa.
It hits theaters January 30, 2026, promising a fresh look at idealism versus materialism—definitely something to keep an eye out for if you're into films that do things differently.