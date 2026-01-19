Vijay Sethupathi leads India's 1st silent film, 'Gandhi Talks'

Instead of dialogue, the cast—including Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari —relies on pure expression and emotion to tell the story. Director Belekar shared, "we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form pure performance and emotion," which feels pretty bold in today's world of nonstop chatter.

Release date and what to expect

Produced by Zee Studios and others, "Gandhi Talks" was exhibited at India's International Film Festival in Goa.

It hits theaters January 30, 2026, promising a fresh look at idealism versus materialism—definitely something to keep an eye out for if you're into films that do things differently.