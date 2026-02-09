Vijay Sethupathi denies playing Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi has denied reports claiming he will portray Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sethupathi expressed surprise at the rumors and said, "No. I am no part of this project. No clue where this is coming from." The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.
'Ramayana'
Know more about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part is set to hit theaters on Diwali this year, while the second part will follow on Diwali 2027. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studio and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It promises to be an ambitious adaptation of the epic Hindu tale. Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and Lara Dutta are also a part of the cast.
Sethupathi's next
Meanwhile, here's what Sethupathi is busy with
Sethupathi is currently seen in the silent film Gandhi Talks, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy, and Usha Nadkarni, among others. The movie was released on January 30, 2026. Up next, he will feature in a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and headline Train, directed by Mysskin.