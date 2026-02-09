Vijay Sethupathi denies playing Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

'Ramayana'

Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part is set to hit theaters on Diwali this year, while the second part will follow on Diwali 2027. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studio and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It promises to be an ambitious adaptation of the epic Hindu tale. Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and Lara Dutta are also a part of the cast.