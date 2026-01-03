'Gandhi Talks': Vijay-Aditi's silent film to release on January 30

On Saturday, the makers released a new teaser for Gandhi Talks. The video gives intriguing glimpses of Sethupathi and Hydari's characters. While Sethupathi is shown holding a sickle, Hydari is seen in a yellow suit leaning on the balcony as she gazes outside. The text along with the teaser reads, "His silence shook an empire. On his death anniversary, this silent film reminds us of Bapu's thoughts...silently."

They loved in silence. They sinned in silence. They suffered in silence. This film speaks of that silence. A silent promise. A loud arrival - the year’s most intriguing cinematic experience #GandhiTalks arrives 30th Jan, in cinemas only. 🔗 - https://t.co/QAjAvnb8OK @arrahman … pic.twitter.com/0oVLdik4YE

Film's theme

'Gandhi Talks' explores the dichotomy of Gandhi's ideals

Sethupathi spoke about the movie at IFFI 2023, saying, "Justice is different from reality. Initially, the protagonist reacts to the Gandhi on the notes but later he starts reacting to the Gandhi in his heart (Gandhi's ideals)." "This is the dichotomy that the movie explores." The film has been written and directed by Kishor P Belekar with music by AR Rahman.