'Gandhi Talks': Vijay-Aditi's silent film to release on January 30
The much-anticipated silent film, Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, will hit theaters on January 30, 2026. The date marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The film is a black comedy that explores the monetary needs of a character and their impact on those around him. It was the first-ever silent film to be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2023.
'Gandhi Talks' features intriguing character glimpses in teaser
On Saturday, the makers released a new teaser for Gandhi Talks. The video gives intriguing glimpses of Sethupathi and Hydari's characters. While Sethupathi is shown holding a sickle, Hydari is seen in a yellow suit leaning on the balcony as she gazes outside. The text along with the teaser reads, "His silence shook an empire. On his death anniversary, this silent film reminds us of Bapu's thoughts...silently."
They loved in silence. They sinned in silence. They suffered in silence. This film speaks of that silence.— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 3, 2026
'Gandhi Talks' explores the dichotomy of Gandhi's ideals
Sethupathi spoke about the movie at IFFI 2023, saying, "Justice is different from reality. Initially, the protagonist reacts to the Gandhi on the notes but later he starts reacting to the Gandhi in his heart (Gandhi's ideals)." "This is the dichotomy that the movie explores." The film has been written and directed by Kishor P Belekar with music by AR Rahman.