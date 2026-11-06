Is Vijay Sethupathi the first Indian to present International Emmys?

Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (the organization behind the International Emmy Awards) and a producer, is spearheading this initiative to promote Indian talent.

Gupta also worked to secure Vir Das as host of the 2024 International Emmy Awards, making him the first Indian to do so.

Her production banner, Cineroost Films, has projects like Chronicles of a Confession and a feature starring and directed by Das.