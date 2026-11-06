Is Vijay Sethupathi the first Indian to present International Emmys?
What's the story
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be among the presenters at the 54th International Emmy Awards, thereby making him the first Indian to present at the prestigious event. The awards will be held in New York on November 23, 2026, The Hollywood Reporter India revealed. Sethupathi's participation is reportedly part of a larger strategy to promote Indian talent on influential global platforms.
Global promotion
Kavita Gupta leads the initiative
Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (the organization behind the International Emmy Awards) and a producer, is spearheading this initiative to promote Indian talent.
Gupta also worked to secure Vir Das as host of the 2024 International Emmy Awards, making him the first Indian to do so.
Her production banner, Cineroost Films, has projects like Chronicles of a Confession and a feature starring and directed by Das.
Career updates
Sethupathi's upcoming projects and international interest in 'Maharaja'
Sethupathi, last seen in Jailer 2 and Baththa, will next appear in Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel.
He recently confirmed that his hit action drama Maharaja (2024) is getting an American remake.
The film's producer revealed that the interest came after its unexpected success in China, where it grossed ₹91.65 crore theatrically and performed well on streaming platforms.