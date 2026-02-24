Vijay Sethupathi to join Mani Ratnam for 'something different'

Acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi , popularly known as Makkal Selvan, is all set to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam for a new project. The duo had previously worked together on the 2018 action crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Speaking to Variety India, Sethupathi confirmed their reunion and said, "This time we will be doing something completely different."

Actor's philosophy 'Repetition is death for me': Sethupathi on acting Sethupathi, known for performances in Super Deluxe and Maharaja, shared his thoughts on acting and life. He said, "Repetition is death for me. I will never do a sequel or a remake." "Art unites the world. I am a small part of that world. I follow no strategy." "I believe I have little control over what happens in my life. We control nothing in life." "I never plan anything. I love to go with the flow even in my performances."

Actor's commitment 'I want to make sure...' Sethupathi also spoke about his dedication to acting, saying, "To become someone else on screen...yeh asaan nahin hai...(This is not easy)." "That Vijay Sethupathi, who entered the film industry seeking small roles, is still alive." "I want to make sure he remains alive even if he is working with Mani Ratnam." "When I came into the cinema, all I wanted to do was to stand in front of the camera and say my dialogue."

Advertisement