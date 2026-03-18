Vijay Sethupathi to start shooting Mani Ratnam's movie this summer?
What's the story
Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed his collaboration with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam for a new project. The film, which will also feature Sai Pallavi, is expected to be a romantic drama. The shooting for the untitled project is likely to begin this summer, reported 123 Telugu. The music for the film may be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
Career highlights
Sethupathi on working with Ratnam again
Sethupathi has previously worked with Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Speaking about their reunion, the actor had said earlier, "This time, we're doing something completely different...The Vijay Sethupathi who entered the industry seeking small roles is still alive." He added that he wants to ensure his zeal remains unchanged, even while working with a master filmmaker like Ratnam.
Ongoing projects
Other upcoming projects of Sethupathi
Sethupathi is busy with the production of Arasan, a gangster action drama starring Silambarasan. The film is set in the Vada Chennai universe and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. He will also be seen in Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The movie features Malavika Mohanan and Raj B Shetty, with versatile actor Kishore playing a key role.