Vijay Sethupathi to start shooting Mani Ratnam's movie this summer?

Career highlights

Sethupathi on working with Ratnam again

Sethupathi has previously worked with Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Speaking about their reunion, the actor had said earlier, "This time, we're doing something completely different...The Vijay Sethupathi who entered the industry seeking small roles is still alive." He added that he wants to ensure his zeal remains unchanged, even while working with a master filmmaker like Ratnam.