Vijay Sethupathi's 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' to stream in multiple languages
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi stars in the new Tamil dark comedy thriller Muthu Alias Kaattaan, streaming March 27 on JioHotstar.
Created by National Award-winner M Manikandan and co-directed by B Ajith Kumar, the series will be available in seven languages, including Hindi and Telugu, so you can watch it your way.
More about the series and its cast
Sethupathi plays Muthu, a mysterious village guy whose severed head somehow keeps smiling and asking folks to find his body (yep, you read that right).
The cast features Milind Soman as Sivettan, plus Sudev Nair, Risha Jacobs, and more.
Produced by Sethupathi himself, with music from Rajesh Murugesan, this quirky series promises a blend of dark humor and suspense that should keep things interesting.