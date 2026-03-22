Vijay Sethupathi's 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' to stream in multiple languages

More about the series and its cast

Sethupathi plays Muthu, a mysterious village guy whose severed head somehow keeps smiling and asking folks to find his body (yep, you read that right).

The cast features Milind Soman as Sivettan, plus Sudev Nair, Risha Jacobs, and more.

Produced by Sethupathi himself, with music from Rajesh Murugesan, this quirky series promises a blend of dark humor and suspense that should keep things interesting.