Vijay Sethupathi's 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' trailer out now
Entertainment
Get ready for Muthu Alias Kaattaan, a rural mystery thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi, dropping on JioHotstar March 27.
Directed by National Award-winner M Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar, the show kicks off with a wild twist, a decapitated head, and dives into whether Muthu is a dangerous outlaw or just misunderstood.
Meet the cast and crew
Alongside Sethupathi, you'll spot Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar.
The visuals come from Madhu Neelakandan and the music's by Rajesh Murugesan.
Sethupathi shared that he was "instantly hooked" by the story and found real peace working on it.
How to watch the show
You can catch Kaattaan in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, or Bengali, just make sure you have an active JioHotstar subscription to watch.