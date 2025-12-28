Vijay confirms he's 'stepping away from cinema' after 'Jana Nayagan'
What's the story
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently anticipating the release of his film Jana Nayagan, confirmed his retirement from films at the movie's audio launch event in Malaysia on Saturday. The actor said he would be stepping away from cinema after this film to focus on his political career. "For these Vijay fans, I'm stepping away from cinema," he said at the event.
Gratitude
Vijay expressed gratitude toward fans and team
Vijay thanked his fans for their unwavering support over the years. "I've faced every kind of criticism right from day one, the same old story. But my fans have stood by me from the very beginning," he said. He also praised his Jana Nayagan team, including co-stars Prakash Raj and Mamitha Baiju, director H Vinoth, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.
Politics
Vijay's political aspirations and future plans
Vijay had earlier announced his political ambitions by launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He said he would be contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state elections. "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theaters for me. For that reason, I'm ready to stand for them for the next 30-33 years," he said at the event. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priyamani. It will release on January 9, 2026.