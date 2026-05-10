Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister today
Entertainment
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is set to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu's chief minister this Sunday at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a splash by winning 118 seats in its very first election, enough for a clear majority.
It's a huge leap from blockbuster movies to political history.
Family praises Vijay's move into politics
Vijay's parents are all smiles about the big day, with his father sharing, "I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath now."
His cousin Vikranth Santhosh called it a proud moment and said Vijay's move into politics comes from wanting to give back.
After connecting with fans for decades through films, he now hopes to serve people directly.