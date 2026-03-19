Vijay-Trisha to marry soon? Social media 'like' heats up rumors

Tamil cinema superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been the subject of much speculation regarding their alleged relationship. While the actors have not confirmed any such rumors, fans are hopeful for an announcement soon. Adding fuel to the fire, a recent report by News18 suggests that Krishnan's mother, Uma Krishnan, has liked a fan-made video about their supposed wedding on social media.

Fan anticipation Uma liked a fan-edit clip The news of Uma liking the fan-edit clip has sparked speculation among fans about a possible wedding between Vijay and Krishnan. Several fan accounts have been posting "shipping" Reels, highlighting the chemistry and camaraderie between the two actors. Despite these rumors, neither Vijay nor Krishnan has publicly commented on them.

Public sighting Public outing amid divorce proceedings The rumors of a possible wedding between Vijay and Krishnan have intensified after the two were spotted together at a wedding reception. They were seen wearing matching outfits, arriving at the event together, and leaving in the same car. This public outing comes amid reports of Vijay's impending divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

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