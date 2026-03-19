Vijay-Trisha to marry soon? Social media 'like' heats up rumors
What's the story
Tamil cinema superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been the subject of much speculation regarding their alleged relationship. While the actors have not confirmed any such rumors, fans are hopeful for an announcement soon. Adding fuel to the fire, a recent report by News18 suggests that Krishnan's mother, Uma Krishnan, has liked a fan-made video about their supposed wedding on social media.
Fan anticipation
Uma liked a fan-edit clip
The news of Uma liking the fan-edit clip has sparked speculation among fans about a possible wedding between Vijay and Krishnan. Several fan accounts have been posting "shipping" Reels, highlighting the chemistry and camaraderie between the two actors. Despite these rumors, neither Vijay nor Krishnan has publicly commented on them.
Public sighting
Public outing amid divorce proceedings
The rumors of a possible wedding between Vijay and Krishnan have intensified after the two were spotted together at a wedding reception. They were seen wearing matching outfits, arriving at the event together, and leaving in the same car. This public outing comes amid reports of Vijay's impending divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.
Divorce proceedings
Sornalingam seeks ₹250 crore as alimony
Sornalingam is reportedly seeking ₹250 crore as alimony from Vijay. She has also filed a petition for residential rights to their matrimonial home, asking for interim relief so she isn't left homeless during the legal proceedings. However, these claims remain unverified as no confirmation has been made by either party involved in the divorce case.