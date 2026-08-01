'Got touchy-feely': Vijay Varma recalls disturbing experience with model coordinator

Varma said, "I tried modeling in Hyderabad, just small-time, amateur-level work. But I came across this weird model coordinator. He started to misbehave with me a little bit, like just trying to get a little touchy-feely."

"I said, 'Bro, what is this? What are you doing?' So I got discouraged immediately. You get discouraged very quickly when you're still inexperienced."

"Then I thought, I think I should address it head-on."