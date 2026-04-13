'Not an insecure actor': Vijay Varma heaps praise on Ranveer

Actor Vijay Varma recently opened up about his experience working with Ranveer Singh on Gully Boy. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, he praised Singh's dedication to his craft and his ability to immerse himself in a role. Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office. The spy thriller has crossed ₹1,700 crore (gross) in worldwide collections.

Immersion Singh was fully immersed in his role, says Varma Varma said, "It was so seamless to work with him and he was fully immersed in the role." "I saw the real Ranveer Singh at the wrap party when he was sweating from head to toe, dancing. But on the set, he was Murad," Varma added. Varma played Moeen Arif, Murad's friend, in the film.

Character focus Singh's investment in the overall story and characters Varma also revealed that Singh was not just focused on his own character but was also invested in the overall story and the development of other characters. "When he read the script, he felt emotionally very connected with this character, and he shared his story with me," Varma said. "So he really wanted this character to shine, and that's such a lovely quality for any actor to have."

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