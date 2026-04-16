Vijay Varma wants to direct a horror film

Vijay Varma reveals desire to direct 'jaadu-tona' horror film

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:11 pm Apr 16, 202602:11 pm

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Actor Vijay Varma, known for his roles in Darlings and Gully Boy, has expressed a desire to venture into direction. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that if given the chance, he would love to direct an out-and-out horror film. He said, "I would love to do a horror set in Rajasthan. Very 'jaadu-tona' kind of a horror."