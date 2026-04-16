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Home / News / Entertainment News / Vijay Varma reveals desire to direct 'jaadu-tona' horror film
Vijay Varma reveals desire to direct 'jaadu-tona' horror film
Vijay Varma wants to direct a horror film

Vijay Varma reveals desire to direct 'jaadu-tona' horror film

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 16, 2026
02:11 pm
What's the story

Actor Vijay Varma, known for his roles in Darlings and Gully Boy, has expressed a desire to venture into direction. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that if given the chance, he would love to direct an out-and-out horror film. He said, "I would love to do a horror set in Rajasthan. Very 'jaadu-tona' kind of a horror."

Genre preference

Varma elaborates on his vision

Varma further elaborated on his vision, saying, "Very psychological, [but] at the same time, straight-up horror, not like laced up with comedy. A horror drama." His interest in this genre comes after his experience with horror in projects like Zoya Akhtar's segment of the Ghost Stories anthology.

Career highlights

Varma's current projects

Varma is currently busy with multiple projects. He will be seen in the upcoming series Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule, where he plays Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader-turned-gambling king in 1960s Bombay. The show also stars Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Kritika Kamra, Jamie Lever, and Gulshan Grover. In addition to this series, Varma is also a part of Netflix's Family Business series.

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