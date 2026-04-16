Vijay Varma reveals desire to direct 'jaadu-tona' horror film
What's the story
Actor Vijay Varma, known for his roles in Darlings and Gully Boy, has expressed a desire to venture into direction. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that if given the chance, he would love to direct an out-and-out horror film. He said, "I would love to do a horror set in Rajasthan. Very 'jaadu-tona' kind of a horror."
Genre preference
Varma elaborates on his vision
Varma further elaborated on his vision, saying, "Very psychological, [but] at the same time, straight-up horror, not like laced up with comedy. A horror drama." His interest in this genre comes after his experience with horror in projects like Zoya Akhtar's segment of the Ghost Stories anthology.
Career highlights
Varma's current projects
Varma is currently busy with multiple projects. He will be seen in the upcoming series Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule, where he plays Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader-turned-gambling king in 1960s Bombay. The show also stars Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Kritika Kamra, Jamie Lever, and Gulshan Grover. In addition to this series, Varma is also a part of Netflix's Family Business series.