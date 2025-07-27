Next Article
Vijay's house gets bomb threat; police find nothing dangerous
Early Sunday, Tamil actor Vijay's Chennai house got hit with a bomb threat. Police rushed over right after a 5:20am call claimed there were explosives at his East Coast Road residence.
A bomb squad and sniffer dog searched the place for about an hour.
It was a hoax call
Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found—just a hoax call. After making sure everything was safe, police wrapped up their search.
They've now launched an investigation to track down who made the fake threat, showing they take these things seriously.