No 'Aranyak' season 2, Raveena Tandon confirms Entertainment Jul 27, 2025

Sad news for Aranyak fans—Raveena Tandon has confirmed there won't be a second season.

She told Hindustan Times, "It's not happening," mentioning that high expectations and script issues made it tough to move forward.

The decision seems to have come from the platform as well, leaving many viewers disappointed after her standout role as Kasturi Dogra.