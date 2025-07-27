Next Article
No 'Aranyak' season 2, Raveena Tandon confirms
Sad news for Aranyak fans—Raveena Tandon has confirmed there won't be a second season.
She told Hindustan Times, "It's not happening," mentioning that high expectations and script issues made it tough to move forward.
The decision seems to have come from the platform as well, leaving many viewers disappointed after her standout role as Kasturi Dogra.
'Aranyak' was a hit but...
Released in December 2021, Aranyak marked Tandon's digital debut and quickly grabbed attention with its mix of political drama and murder mystery.
The series, based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay's novel and featuring Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana, was a hit—but without a strong script for season two, the team decided to end things on a high note.