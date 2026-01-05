Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' smashes records with ₹2,000 tickets
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is causing a stir even before release—Bengaluru theaters have sold out early morning shows with tickets going for as much as ₹2,000.
Other spots like Swagath Shankar Nag and Cinephile HSR Layout are also seeing huge demand, with prices starting at ₹800.
Clearly, fans aren't holding back!
Bookings paused elsewhere; film marks Vijay's political debut
Despite the buzz, ticket sales in big cities like Chennai and Mumbai are on hold while the film waits for a censor certificate from CBFC.
For now, only Karnataka, Kerala, and overseas fans can grab seats.
Directed by H Vinoth and featuring Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay—this movie is Vijay's last film before he enters politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.