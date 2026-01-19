Vijay's 'Theri' re-release pushed to avoid box office clash

'Jana Nayagan' stuck in legal limbo despite huge buzz

Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, is also facing delays—this time because of a court order stopping its certification.

Even though it pulled in over ₹50 crore in advance bookings and was set for a January 9 release, legal issues have forced the makers to take their fight to the Supreme Court.

Producer Venkat K Narayana shared his regret about letting fans down but said there was no other option but to postpone.