Vijay's 'Theri' re-release pushed to avoid box office clash
Vijay fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Theri re-release. The film, originally set for January 23, 2026, has been postponed after Draupathi 2's team requested to avoid both movies competing on the same day.
Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu says the new release date will be shared on January 19.
It's another bump in the road for Vijay's recent projects.
'Jana Nayagan' stuck in legal limbo despite huge buzz
Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, is also facing delays—this time because of a court order stopping its certification.
Even though it pulled in over ₹50 crore in advance bookings and was set for a January 9 release, legal issues have forced the makers to take their fight to the Supreme Court.
Producer Venkat K Narayana shared his regret about letting fans down but said there was no other option but to postpone.