Vijay's TVK rally in Thanjavur: What actor-politician said

On political hurdles for 'Jana Nayagan'

Vijay also spoke up for fishermen, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy's actions and vowing to push for stronger protections.

He linked delays in his new film 'Jana Nayagan' to political hurdles after the Karur rally tragedy, saying these are attempts to slow down his political journey—but assured fans he's not backing down.

Vijay thanked supporters (including CM MK Stalin) and said the TVK appears set to take on the electoral contest largely on its own, staying focused on real community issues.