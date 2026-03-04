Vijay's TVK rally in Thanjavur: What actor-politician said
Vijay, the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), just held a big rally in Thanjavur, spotlighting issues faced by farmers and fishermen in Tamil Nadu.
He criticized the DMK government for overlooking problems like groundwater shortages and illegal sand mining, and promised things like loan waivers for small farmers and better fertilizer access.
On political hurdles for 'Jana Nayagan'
Vijay also spoke up for fishermen, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy's actions and vowing to push for stronger protections.
He linked delays in his new film 'Jana Nayagan' to political hurdles after the Karur rally tragedy, saying these are attempts to slow down his political journey—but assured fans he's not backing down.
Vijay thanked supporters (including CM MK Stalin) and said the TVK appears set to take on the electoral contest largely on its own, staying focused on real community issues.