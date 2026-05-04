Vijay's TVK wins 22 seats, leads 87 in Tamil Nadu
Vijay, the popular actor-turned-politician, is making headlines as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), wins 22 seats and leads in 87 more in the Tamil Nadu elections.
This early success puts Vijay among the rare actors to score big in politics so quickly, signaling a real shift in the state's political scene and showing just how much support he's earned from voters.
Film stars praise actor Vijay
Vijay's political rise has sparked celebrations across the film industry.
Vijay Deverakonda wished "prosperity and collective growth" for Tamil Nadu under its new chief minister.
Tiger Shroff said "The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter! ",
Kajal Aggarwal applauded his vision and perseverance, and Nani called it a classic underdog story, much like Pawan Kalyan's journey in Andhra Pradesh.