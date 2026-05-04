Vijay's TVK wins 22 seats, leads 87 in Tamil Nadu

Film stars praise actor Vijay

Vijay's political rise has sparked celebrations across the film industry.

Vijay Deverakonda wished "prosperity and collective growth" for Tamil Nadu under its new chief minister.

Tiger Shroff said "The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter! ",

Kajal Aggarwal applauded his vision and perseverance, and Nani called it a classic underdog story, much like Pawan Kalyan's journey in Andhra Pradesh.