Vikas Khanna, Kolkata Chai Co bring masala chai to NYC
Entertainment
Vikas Khanna, the Michelin-starred chef, is teaming up with Kolkata Chai Co to bring real-deal Indian masala chai to New York City.
Starting this summer, you'll find Kolkata Chai's signature blend on the menu at his restaurants like GupShup and the soon-to-open Punjab Meet House.
This move comes as South Asian flavors are getting more love across the US.
Khanna stresses authenticity, Hasan Minhaj investor
Khanna says this partnership is all about sharing his personal love for chai and keeping things authentic: a celebration of his love for chai and their shared commitment to authenticity.
Kolkata Chai Co is also making waves: comedian Hasan Minhaj joined as an investor in 2024, helping boost their reach even further.
Expect some special collab dishes this fall too!