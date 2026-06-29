Vikas Khanna, Kolkata Chai Co bring masala chai to NYC

Khanna stresses authenticity, Hasan Minhaj investor

Khanna says this partnership is all about sharing his personal love for chai and keeping things authentic: a celebration of his love for chai and their shared commitment to authenticity.

Kolkata Chai Co is also making waves: comedian Hasan Minhaj joined as an investor in 2024, helping boost their reach even further.

Expect some special collab dishes this fall too!