'Imaginary Rain': Vikas Khanna calls directing Shabana Azmi a 'privilege'
What's the story
Celebrity chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna has called directing veteran actor Shabana Azmi in his upcoming film Imaginary Rain a "privilege." The movie, based on his 2023 novel of the same name, features Azmi as a Manhattan-based MasterChef who returns to her Indian roots after a personal loss. The film also stars Prateik Patil.
Film details
'Imaginary Rain' explores themes of grief and family
Khanna, who has also written the film, delves into themes of grief, family, and rediscovering one's passion through Indian cuisine. In an interview with PTI, he said, "My next movie is coming out in a few months. It's called Imaginary Rain... It's about a chef in New York. I think it's my life's best work." "And to direct Shabana Azmi has been one of the biggest privileges of my life."
Film promotion
Khanna's dedication to 'Imaginary Rain' release
Despite his busy schedule at his restaurant Bungalow, Khanna is committed to ensuring Imaginary Rain finds a home. He said, "I'm so busy with Bungalow that I've no breathing space. I'm stuck inside the restaurant 24x7, but now it's my big mission to have this movie find home." "I promise you that you might have never seen a food movie like this in your life before. This is the best work of my life."
Star visit
Khanna's experience with Deepika-Ranveer at Bungalow
Khanna also shared his recent experience of hosting actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at his restaurant. A video went viral where Padukone was seen making modak under Khanna's guidance. He said, "When Deepika and Ranveer were going to come, we had to keep figuring out the dates, as at the restaurant, it was impossible for us to get one seat." "But it was a privilege."
Show return
Khanna's return to 'MasterChef India' as a judge
Khanna is also excited to return as a judge on the cooking reality show MasterChef India 2026. The show will premiere on January 5 on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. This season features a new 'jodi' format where contestants, paired as family members or friends, will compete under the guidance of judges. "The journey has been unbelievable since then," he said about his time on the show.