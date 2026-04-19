Vikram Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of Past' set for June
What's the story
Vikram Bhatt, a master of horror films, is gearing up for the release of his next project, Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past. The film, initially scheduled for a November 21, 2025, release and then pushed to January 30 and February 6, will now hit theaters in June. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers realized that it's an appropriate date considering the release period and are confident that it would help them amass a huge audience."
Cast details
Mimoh Chakraborty leads the cast
The upcoming horror film marks the reunion of Bhatt and actor Mimoh Chakraborty after their 2011 venture Haunted 3D. This time, Chakraborty will be joined by Chetna Pande and others. Like Haunted, this new project will also be released in 3D. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt.
Production changes
Reshoots were done based on audience feedback
After the release of the teaser in September, Bhatt decided to reshoot certain parts of the film due to audience feedback. The director revealed that a section of viewers wanted more real locations, prompting him to shoot in actual locations for 10-12 days. He told the outlet last year, "We generated a lot of VFX plates for the background. But that didn't look real enough."
Director's claim
Bhatt promises the best 3D visuals in Indian cinema
Bhatt is supremely confident about his upcoming film. He said, "I can tell you that my upcoming film will have the best 3D to date in Indian cinema. I just saw some 3D shots, and I was jumping with joy!" Bhatt last directed Tumko Meri Kasam in 2025.