Vikram Bhatt's 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of Past' set for June

Vikram Bhatt , a master of horror films, is gearing up for the release of his next project, Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past. The film, initially scheduled for a November 21, 2025, release and then pushed to January 30 and February 6, will now hit theaters in June. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers realized that it's an appropriate date considering the release period and are confident that it would help them amass a huge audience."

Cast details Mimoh Chakraborty leads the cast The upcoming horror film marks the reunion of Bhatt and actor Mimoh Chakraborty after their 2011 venture Haunted 3D. This time, Chakraborty will be joined by Chetna Pande and others. Like Haunted, this new project will also be released in 3D. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt.

Production changes Reshoots were done based on audience feedback After the release of the teaser in September, Bhatt decided to reshoot certain parts of the film due to audience feedback. The director revealed that a section of viewers wanted more real locations, prompting him to shoot in actual locations for 10-12 days. He told the outlet last year, "We generated a lot of VFX plates for the background. But that didn't look real enough."

Advertisement