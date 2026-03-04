'Vikram On Duty': Release date, cast, plot of crime series
Entertainment
Get ready for Vikram On Duty, a Telugu crime series starring Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner Nikhil Maliyakkal as Inspector Vikram Vasu.
The show drops on JioHotstar this March 6, following Vasu as he tackles a tough case packed with moral dilemmas and dangerous networks.
When and where to watch 'Vikram on Duty'
You can catch the series exclusively on JioHotstar starting March 6, 2026.
The teaser hints at a story about what really makes a good cop—character and integrity—as Vikram Vasu steps into the spotlight.
Meet the supporting cast and crew
Alongside Maliyakkal, the cast features Ashu Reddy, Gayatri Chaganti, Raghu, Arya, and Sameer.
The series is produced by Praveena and Anil Kadiyala (Gnapika Entertainments), with writing by Harsha Sree, Shivaraam K, and Vedavyas Akula.