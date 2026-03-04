'Vikram On Duty': Release date, cast, plot of crime series Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Get ready for Vikram On Duty, a Telugu crime series starring Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner Nikhil Maliyakkal as Inspector Vikram Vasu.

The show drops on JioHotstar this March 6, following Vasu as he tackles a tough case packed with moral dilemmas and dangerous networks.