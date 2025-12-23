'Volcano waiting to erupt': 'Lootera' director gushes about Ranveer Singh

Vikramaditya Motwane , the director of the critically acclaimed film Lootera, has praised actor Ranveer Singh 's performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he described Singh as "like a volcano waiting to erupt," adding that his best work is still ahead of him. This comes after Singh's recent acclaim for his intense role in Dhurandhar .

Actor's dedication 'He immerses himself, dedicates himself completely': Motwane Motwane recalled Singh's performance in Lootera, saying, "He is someone who gives so much to a role. He immerses himself, dedicates himself completely." "He is fully in - 100, 1,000%. He is someone who has so much in store." "I always end up feeling that there's a real volcano inside him that's going to erupt at some point in time." "You're just waiting for those moments to see it, with the right director guiding him."

Untapped potential 'We still haven't seen so much of what he's really...' Motwane further emphasized Singh's untapped potential, saying, "I honestly love Ranveer, but I feel that we still haven't seen so much of what he's really capable of." "I think he is capable of so much more, and I really believe that his best is yet to come. There's so much inside him."