'Indulging male egos': Massey reveals 'Mirzapur' crew had 85% men
What's the story
Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the first season of Mirzapur, recently reflected on his experience with the show. Speaking to FLO Bangalore Official, he revealed that the majority of the cast and crew were men. "There were a lot of wonderful women who were a part of it too, but primarily the show had, say, maybe 85% men involved, both in front of and behind the camera."
Production praise
His thoughts on the show's production team
Massey elaborated, "So it was just a bunch of people getting together, going out there and indulging our testosterones, our male egos, or patriarchy, if you could say." He also praised Excel Entertainment's vision for Mirzapur. He said the studio had supported a story set in rural India long before it became a trend in mainstream entertainment.
Character's fate
Massey on his character's death
Massey, who was killed off in the first season, also expressed regret over this decision. "I wish they hadn't killed me," he said. His character was pivotal in setting off a feud between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu), leading to an all-out war in later seasons. The show has spawned three seasons so far.
Upcoming film
What's next for 'Mirzapur'
Mirzapur is the first Indian web show to get a cinematic adaptation. Mirzapur: The Movie will be released on September 4, 2026. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Despite Massey's absence from the film, several other major characters are returning from previous seasons, much to fans' delight.