Vikrant Massey speaks about 'Mirzapur'

'Indulging male egos': Massey reveals 'Mirzapur' crew had 85% men

By Isha Sharma 10:53 am Jun 28, 202610:53 am

What's the story

Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the first season of Mirzapur, recently reflected on his experience with the show. Speaking to FLO Bangalore Official, he revealed that the majority of the cast and crew were men. "There were a lot of wonderful women who were a part of it too, but primarily the show had, say, maybe 85% men involved, both in front of and behind the camera."