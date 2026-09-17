Vikrant Massey to open Musafir Cafe in real life
What's the story
Vikrant Massey is all set to take his series Musafir Cafe beyond the screen with two new cafes in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The cafes are being developed through his production house Homemade Stories, and construction is already underway at both locations. These spaces will recreate the cafe seen in the series while also accommodating around 20 rooms for artist residencies, reported Variety.
Series and personal link
Personal connection for Massey
In Musafir Cafe, Massey played Chander, a character who moves to the hills and builds a life around a cafe.
The Himachal connection is also personal for Massey as his wife, actor Sheetal Thakur, hails from the state.
They got married in a traditional Himachali ceremony at her ancestral home in 2022.
The cafes will replicate elements of the on-screen space.
Filming location
Details about the cafes
Musafir Cafe was filmed at Jharipani Castle in Mussoorie, which has also drawn attention as the real location of the cafe seen in the series.
The upcoming cafes' exact locations, opening dates, and operating model have not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, Musafir Cafe also starred Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.