Vikrant Massey to open Musafir Cafe in real life

In Musafir Cafe, Massey played Chander, a character who moves to the hills and builds a life around a cafe.

The Himachal connection is also personal for Massey as his wife, actor Sheetal Thakur, hails from the state.

They got married in a traditional Himachali ceremony at her ancestral home in 2022.

The cafes will replicate elements of the on-screen space.