Village Roadshow settles dispute, pays $57 million over 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Village Roadshow library sold to Alcon

This wasn't the only drama: Village Roadshow also tangled with Warner over other movies like Wonka and rights to Edge of Tomorrow and I Am Legend.

Things got tougher for Village in 2025 when it filed for bankruptcy, leading to its film library being sold off to Alcon Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. isn't slowing down: a fifth Matrix movie is in development, this time led by Drew Goddard, the first Matrix movie not to have Lana and Lily Wachowski in the directors' chairs, or original cast members.