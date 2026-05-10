Village Roadshow settles dispute, pays $57 million over 'The Matrix Resurrections'
Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow have finally ended their fight over The Matrix Resurrections, with Village paying $57 million in damages.
The clash started when the film dropped in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time back in 2021. Village argued this move hurt the franchise's value.
The original amount was set at $125 million to buy a 50% share of Resurrections, but got knocked down after an appeal.
Village Roadshow library sold to Alcon
This wasn't the only drama: Village Roadshow also tangled with Warner over other movies like Wonka and rights to Edge of Tomorrow and I Am Legend.
Things got tougher for Village in 2025 when it filed for bankruptcy, leading to its film library being sold off to Alcon Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. isn't slowing down: a fifth Matrix movie is in development, this time led by Drew Goddard, the first Matrix movie not to have Lana and Lily Wachowski in the directors' chairs, or original cast members.