Vin Diesel says 'Fast Forever' shoot starts in December
What's the story
Vin Diesel has announced that filming for the 11th and final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, titled Fast Forever, will begin in December. Speaking at a recent screening event for The Fast and the Furious, Diesel revealed that he was emotionally moved by the script after four years of development with different writers. "I cried," he admitted.
Emotional response
'By the end of the script that we crafted...'
Diesel shared his emotional reaction to the Fast Forever script at the screening event.
"It was after four different writers, four years of development, and after I read the script, halfway through, one tear," he said.
"By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying."
The actor's sister reportedly had to remind him not to cry anymore.
Release date
Release date, box office performance of franchise
Fast Forever, the final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2028.
The franchise is Universal's longest-running and most profitable series with a worldwide gross of $7.3 billion.
Despite Diesel's enthusiasm for the script, director Louis Leterrier has yet to read it.
However, he expressed his love for Diesel and Universal during an interview with Polygon.