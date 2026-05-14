'I pray...': Vin Diesel breaks down remembering 'brother' Paul Walker
What's the story
Hollywood actor Vin Diesel broke down remembering his late co-star Paul Walker during a midnight screening of The Fast and the Furious at the Cannes Film Festival. The screening was held to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the high-octane street racing movie, which is considered a "classic" by the festival. Diesel spoke about his bond with Walker and prayed for everyone to have a brother like him.
Tribute
'Pray you have brother like Paul'
Diesel, who starred alongside Walker in the Fast & Furious franchise, spoke about their bond after the screening. "I pray that in your life you can have a brother like Paul," he said, fighting back tears. He also hugged Walker's 27-year-old daughter Meadow and shared something profound she had told him earlier that day: "I'm 27, and I'm watching this film that my father made at 27."
Emotional struggle
Meadow has been a source of strength, says Diesel
Diesel further said, "It's so hard for me to watch it because there's so many moments in this movie that you see, that I see differently." The actor also spoke about the moment Walker told him he had a one-year-old daughter. He added that Meadow has been "a source of strength" and he knows her father would be proud of her.
Humor
Diesel also thanked fans for their support
In a moment of self-deprecation, Diesel joked about being close to overstaying his welcome on the mic. He also gave a special shoutout to Meadow for attending the screening in honor of her father. "And the person that was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood is Meadow Walker," he said. Diesel thanked fans for their loyalty and support throughout the franchise's journey.
Franchise success
About 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise
The Fast and the Furious franchise, which started with the 2001 movie directed by Rob Cohen and co-written by David Ayer, has become Universal Pictures's longest-running and most profitable movie franchise. The series has released 11 feature films, including 10 Fast movies and the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, grossing over $7 billion worldwide. The expected final installment, titled Fast Forever, is set to release on March 17, 2028.