Darshan's son is safe after road accident; wasn't hospitalized
What's the story
Vineesh, the son of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, has become a topic of social media speculation after reports claimed he was involved in a road accident in Bengaluru and had to be hospitalized. The rumors spread wildly, prompting his mother Vijayalakshmi to issue a clarification. She dismissed the reports as "completely false," asserting that Vineesh is safe and was not driving during the incident.
Statement issued
'Dear all, we would like to clarify...'
In a statement shared online, Vijayalakshmi clarified that Vineesh was not driving when the accident occurred. She said their driver was at the wheel during a minor road incident in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. "Dear all, we would like to clarify that the news being circulated by certain media outlets claiming that Vinish met with an accident and has been hospitalized is completely false." Reportedly, Vineesh's Ford Endeavour had collided with a two-wheeler.
Incident details
'The other party involved acknowledged that it was their mistake'
Vijayalakshmi further explained that Vineesh only stepped out of the vehicle to check if the two-wheeler riders were safe after the incident. "A minor road incident occurred, which, unfortunately, is not uncommon in Bengaluru traffic. The other party involved acknowledged that it was their mistake and even apologized."
Misrepresentation
Please don't believe or share false reports: Vijayalakshmi
Vijayalakshmi further said, "Vinish merely stepped out of the vehicle to ensure that the people on the bike were safe. Unfortunately, those few moments have been taken out of context and presented in a completely misleading manner." She also requested that everyone not believe or share these false reports.
Ongoing case
Meanwhile, Thoogudeepa is in judicial custody
Vijayalakshmi's statement comes as the family deals with ongoing legal proceedings against Thoogudeepa. The Kannada actor is currently in judicial custody for his involvement in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case after the Supreme Court canceled his bail granted by the Karnataka High Court. He is accused, among others, of abducting and murdering Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent objectionable messages to his actor friend Pavithra Gowda.