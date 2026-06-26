Darshan's son is safe after road accident; wasn't hospitalized

Statement issued

'Dear all, we would like to clarify...'

In a statement shared online, Vijayalakshmi clarified that Vineesh was not driving when the accident occurred. She said their driver was at the wheel during a minor road incident in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. "Dear all, we would like to clarify that the news being circulated by certain media outlets claiming that Vinish met with an accident and has been hospitalized is completely false." Reportedly, Vineesh's Ford Endeavour had collided with a two-wheeler.