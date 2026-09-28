Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' locks release date
What's the story
National Award-winning director Vinod Kapri's upcoming film, Pyre, will release in Indian theaters on October 23, 2026. The film is set against the stunning backdrop of the Himalayas and tells the story of an elderly couple living in a remote village in Kumaon. The duo is waiting for their children who have moved away in search of better opportunities.
Cast details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Pyre'
The film stars debutants Heera Devi (70) and Padam Singh Kapri (80) in lead roles.
Both hail from Uttarakhand and had never faced a camera before this project.
The movie is backed by Kapri, Suresh Joshi, and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under the banners of Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios.
Film's theme
'Their relationship, silences and emotions brought a truth...'
Kapri said in a statement, "Pyre is ultimately a film about love, between two people who have spent their lives together, and between parents and their children."
"I wanted to tell this story through two people who had lived that life themselves. Finding Padam Singh ji and Heera Devi ji was extraordinary."
"Their relationship, silences and emotions brought a truth to the screen that conventional actors could never have recreated."
Accolades
'Pyre' has already won several awards
After its world premiere at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it won the POFF Best Film Audience Award, the film traveled to several prestigious festivals.
It collected 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film wins.
The movie will be distributed theatrically by Cinépolis, which also distributed Hanuman Ansh.
Film's music
Film's music is composed by Mychael Danna
Adding another unique element to the movie is its music, composed by Mychael Danna.
He is known for his work in films such as Little Miss Sunshine, Life of Pi, Monsoon Wedding, and Moneyball.
The lyrics have been penned by legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar.
The film has been entirely shot in the mountains of Uttarakhand.