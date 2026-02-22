'Not against any religion': Producer defends 'Kerala Story 2'

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah , known for backing The Kerala Story franchise, recently addressed whether his films have affected his professional relationships due to their controversial nature. Speaking to IANS, Shah clarified that his films aren't against any particular religion but aim to highlight cases where women are trapped in malicious marriages.

Director's statement Shah clarifies the film's impact on his relationships Shah said, "Look, the first thing is that our film or me, we are not against any religion or any community. We are only against criminals." "So, the [interfaith] marriages that happen in our industry, or the marriages that happen in the rest of society, we have no comment on that. We are only talking about those cases where a girl is trapped for the wrong purpose."

Film's focus More on the focus of 'The Kerala Story' Shah went on to explain the focus of his films, saying, "Now, in the case of this movie (The Kerala Story), the documents that we got, there is a rate card of the girls. If a Muslim boy marries a girl of any caste, how much money will he get?" "So, we are against this. We are exposing this crime. We have no comment on any other marriage or relationship."

