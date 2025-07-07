Vir Das battles silence in 5th Netflix special
Vir Das is back with a new Netflix special, "Fool Volume," and the trailer just dropped.
It teases his signature mix of sharp social commentary and personal stories, filmed across Mumbai, New York, and London—even as he deals with creative burnout and nearly losing his voice before filming.
The special lands on July 18.
Laughter brings people together, no matter where they're from
The trailer leans into how laughter brings people together, no matter where they're from. The special highlights comedy's power to heal and unite.
With this fifth Netflix special, Das becomes the first Indian comedian to hit that milestone.
'Fool Volume' focuses on honest storytelling and thoughtful humor
Das calls "Fool Volume" his most important work yet—it steps away from his usual format to focus on honest storytelling and thoughtful humor.
Following his Emmy-winning show "Landing," this special continues pushing Indian comedy onto the global stage with a message of kindness and connection.