'Happy Patel' review: Vir Das's breezy comedy will charm you

Aamir Khan Productions has always put its weight behind experimental, breakthrough films. From Taare Zameen Par to Secret Superstar and Delhi Belly to Talaash, trust the production house to continuously take risks. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is another addition to this expanding list. The niche, self-aware spy-comedy makes great use of its cast, and the imperfect but amusing film grows on you.

Plot A spy comes to India on a dangerous mission The film follows Happy Patel (Vir Das), a bumbling and kind-hearted spy. He comes to Goa from London to take down the dreaded local gangster Mama (Mona Singh). During his mission, Happy befriends a restaurateur named Geet (Sharib Hashmi) and falls for a local dancer, Rupa (Mithila Palkar). Can Happy save the day, or will he get everyone in trouble?

#1 Das's arresting performance is the film's USP Das and Kavi Shastri have helmed the movie, and Das's talents as a performer, comedian, director, and writer are on full display. Happy is innocent and goofy, and Das plays him with utmost sincerity. Happy's broken Hindi, surprisingly, is the film's funniest aspect. Packaged like a snappy, fast-paced advertisement, Happy Patel will speak directly to the fans of Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone.

#2 Come for the comedy, stay for the songs Happy Patel is one of the few contemporary Hindi films that know how to utilize nostalgic Bollywood tracks effectively (Dharma Productions should take note). From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's iconic romantic tracks to Balam Pichkari, Happy Patel features some terrific needle drops. And, Imran Khan's much-hyped cameo, set to Pappu Can't Dance Saala, is a sure-shot treat for his fans.

#3 But, the film is also uneven and disjointed However, Happy Patel doesn't utilize its full potential, and many sequences feel all over the place. The climax, in particular, is among the weakest parts of the movie, as if Das and Shastri weren't sure how to wrap the spy-comedy. The film evidently grasps at straws here, and the movie sadly loses steam after the intermission.

#4 The characters mostly remain at a distance Another problem with the film is the sheer lack of dramatic moments. Since everything is frivolous, silly, and surface-level, we never feel connected to Happy, and our heart never aches when he's in trouble. The overly long romantic sequences between Happy and Rupa further harm the film, and Happy's Michael Scott-coded antics aren't up everyone's alley.