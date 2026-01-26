After 'Happy Patel,' Vir Das to direct horror film next

LOADING...
He will start filming it in 2026

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jan 26, 2026
11:08 am
What's the story

Vir Das, the International Emmy-winning comedian, is set to take a surprising turn in his directing career. After his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a spy comedy, he plans to start filming a pure horror movie this year. "I will hopefully make a pure horror movie next; not comedy at all," he told Mid-Day. He also expressed hope of acting in this project, similar to his role in Happy Patel.

Film development

Das's horror film has been in the works since 2021

The untitled horror film has been on Das's mind since 2021. The idea came after a controversy over his monologue, Two Indias, which criticized India's progressive ideals and regressive realities. This led to backlash from certain sections of the population who found his commentary offensive. Despite this setback, Das used the time to write and develop new projects.

Career impact

Das's career and personal life amid controversy

Das reflected on how the controversy impacted his career. "I had a controversy [after which] no one would work with me for two years. We had a live tour and 192 brands said no to us." However, he also saw the silver lining in this situation as it gave him time to write a comedy special, Landing, which won an International Emmy.

Fame trade-off

Das's perspective on fame and trolling

Despite occasional controversy, Das has found a unique way to deal with trolling. He said, "There are days when I believe that it's a trade-off. It's the price of all the love that I receive." "Things like this are the price of the global audience you have, and you have to be willing to pay the tax."

